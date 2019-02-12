Rivian’s Electric Rally Car Spotted For First Time

16 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It appears Rivian already has a seating buck model of its future electric rally car.

The folks over at RivianForums.com were out at the Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan with the intention of getting some more spy shots of the R1T electric pickup truck. However, their photographer was in for a nice surprise. As it turns out, tucked away in a garage not far behind the R1T was a blue design seating buck of what appears to be the automaker’s future “rally-raid” performance car.

While you can only see one side of the model, it’s abundantly clear that it’s an early design of sorts. Interestingly, it’s a four-door vehicle with an angular design, an arching roofline, and flared front fenders.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has revealed that the company has plans for a third EV, which “will have a smaller wheelbase [than the R1S SUV] and will be the Rivian interpretation of a rally car with a lot of ground clearance.” According to RivianForums, sources have shared that this blue model is a seating buck for the upcoming rally car design in question.

After years of very little information about Rivian, the floodgates have opened. Now, it seems almost daily we have something to share about the future electric automaker. Just this week we learned that a partnership with GM and Amazon may be in the works. If it all pans out, we may just see Rivian bring its vehicles to market sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, RivianForums will continue to glean information about not only the R1T electric truck and R1S SUV, but also this unique electric rally car of the future. The site has made it clear that it’s willing to share its findings and images with us freely.

For more information about the recent discovery, check out RivianForums’ related thread here.

3 photos

Source: Rivian Forums