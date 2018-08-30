Rivian Debuts R1S Electric SUV: Seats 7, Packs 180-kWh Battery
1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 53
Big SUV with battery fitting of its size.
Finally, there’s an electric offering in the pipeline that slots into the real 7-seat SUV category and it comes to us in the form of the Rivian R1S.
After debuting its electric pickup truck, the R1T, Rivian, just a day later, unleashed this equally impressive battery-powered SUV on the world.
Offered in 5- or 7-passenger configurations, the R1S, like it truck sibling, comes with three battery pack choices:
- 105 kWh
- 135 kWh
- 180 kWh
Electric range is even more impressive than the R1T truck though. The biggest pack offers 410-plus miles of range, while even the smallest pack is supposedly capable of delivering over 240 miles of electric driving bliss.
Top speed for all versions is listed at 125 MPH and 0 to 60 MPH varies depending and pack size and motor output. The quickest R1S hits 60 MPH in just 3.2 seconds, while the slowest is still no slouch at 4.9 seconds.
As you’ll see in the specs below, the R1S can haul a rather hefty load and can tow too.
The truck comes to market first, sometime in 2020, followed by the R1S in 2021. The timeframe is a bit open-ended right now for Rivian offerings, but we can assure you the products are the real deal and production sites are secured.
Following the R1S SUV, Rivian says several other offerings are already in the development stage.
Keep an eye on this Rivian space. It’s the one to watch now.
Rivian R1S Live
Rivian R1S
Press blast below:
RIVIAN LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST ELECTRIC ADVENTURE VEHICLESTM
Los Angeles CA, November 27, 2018. Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled the first of the world’s first two Electric Adventure Vehicles™ — the all-electric pickup R1TTM which is to be followed by an all-electric SUV – R1STM— during the week of the 2018 LA Auto Show.
The R1T™, a 5-passenger pickup truck, debuted at an event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Nov. 26. With class-leading specifications, sophisticated exterior and interior design, and a wide range of features developed to invite all of life’s adventures, Rivian vehicles have been designed to help customers get out and explore the world.
“We’re launching Rivian with two vehicles that reimagine the pickup and SUV segments,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “I started Rivian to deliver products that the world didn’t already have – to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation. Starting with a clean sheet, we have spent years developing the technology to deliver the ideal vehicle for active customers. This means having great driving dynamics on any surface on- or off-road, providing cargo solutions to easily storing any type of gear whether it’s a surf board or a fishing rod and, very importantly, being capable of driving long distances on a single charge. From the inside out, Rivian has developed its vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The R1T and R1S are the result of all this work and we are excited to finally introduce these products to the world.”
Skateboard Platform
The foundation of the R1T and R1S is Rivian’s skateboard platform, which efficiently packages the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking and thermal system all below the height of the wheel, providing the packaging space above for occupants and their gear.
Beyond the packaging benefits, this architecture delivers a low center of gravity that supports the vehicle’s agility and stability. Adding to these inertial advantages is a sophisticated suspension architecture with unequal length double wishbone suspension in the front and a multi-link suspension in the rear. The suspension features dynamic roll control and adaptive dampers along with ride-height adjustable air-suspension – allowing the suspension to be adjusted for any condition whether its highway comfort, on-road performance or off-road capability.
Rivian’s quad-motor system delivers 147kW and precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling. With 3,500 Nm of grounded torque per wheel (14,000 Nm of torque for the full vehicle), the R1T and R1S can both reach 60 mph in 3 seconds and 100 mph in less than 7 seconds. This powertrain and chassis also enables the R1T’s tow rating of 11,000 pounds.
“The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power, this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective both on- and off-road,” said Executive Director of Engineering and Programs Mark Vinnels.
Design
Exterior
The R1Tand R1S have been designed to communicate strength and refinement while still inviting customers to get them dirty. Strong proportions and clean, continuous bodylines help the vehicles achieve a modern, inviting stance, while acknowledging the performance and level of technology integrated into the vehicle.
The main bodyline of the R1T, which wraps up and around the cab, not only gives the car a distinctive silhouette, but also highlights the Gear Tunnel™ cutline and accentuates the rear fender flares. The R1T features short overhangs, high ground clearance and aggressive approach and departure angles for a confident and rugged stance, all enabled by Rivian’s unique skateboard platform. A Rivian will be quickly recognized, with its iconic, signature “stadium” headlights and a daytime running light that extends the entire width of the vehicle.
Interior
Much like the exterior, Rivian’s interior welcomes occupants into a premium environment that conveys craftsmanship yet invites rugged, daily use. Color and materials play an important role in differentiating Rivian vehicles. Sustainably sourced wood is used throughout the interior and its natural finish contributes to a warm and inviting feel. The most striking use of wood is as a structural element that integrates the main center display and driver cluster, integrating form and function beautifully. In the high-wear areas of the interior, the materials take inspiration from sportswear and active gear, combining durable and innovative materials that can easily be cleaned.
“Although the exterior of the vehicle is what first attracts you, the interior is where you spend the most of your time, so we really focused on creating a transformational space inside our vehicles,” said VP of Vehicle Design Jeff Hammoud. “The biggest challenge was creating an interior design that delivered a premium experience, while still being comfortable as a space that is heavily used. To do this, we looked outside the automotive industry and took inspiration from contemporary furniture, as well as hiking and outdoor gear, to drive the design.”
Utility
The R1T leverages the vehicle architecture to deliver more lockable storage than any other vehicle in its class. The 330-liter front trunk is easily accessed for daily use with the hood being fully powered for opening and closing.
The R1T’s lockable Gear Tunnel aft of the cab, which extends from one side of the vehicle to the other, provides more than 350 liters of space for hauling gear of any size, whether it be snowboards, golf bags or strollers. The gear tunnel doors also act as steps for loading items into the bed or on the roof, as well as seats perfect for lacing up hiking boots. The R1T has a watertight, integrated tonneau cover for the bed and in the rear beneath the bed floor is a 200-liter sealed bin that can also be used to store a full-size spare tire. The bed features three 110-volt outlets with more 400 watts available at each.
As part of a Gear GuardTM feature, the bed also has two integrated locking cables to safely secure bicycle frames and other gear to the bed. As part of this feature, any gear stored in the bed is also monitored by a bed camera and alerts owners should the bed be entered or items removed.
Rivian has developed a racking system that utilizes telescoping racks with easy-to-use mounts that quickly attach to the roof as well as the bed rails and bed floor of the R1T. The racks have been developed to be integrated with a range of accessories including tents, travel containers and bike/ski racks. When not in use, racks can easily be stored in the front trunk of both vehicles.
Battery
Rivian’s energy-dense battery module and pack were developed with the most demanding journeys in mind — incorporating tough underbody protection and an advanced cooling system to give occupants the confidence to go further, regardless of terrain or temperature. Adaptive control algorithms learn driver behavior, optimizing user-specific battery management for maximizing battery life, reliability and second-life reusability. Three battery sizes are planned with the 180 kWh and 135 kWh available at launch and a 105 kWh being made available within six months of launch.
The battery is designed for fast charging with charging rates of up to 160kW. This enables approximately 200 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes of charging. In addition to DC fast-charging, an 11kW onboard charger facilitates rapid charging at a Level 2 charger.
Connectivity and Digital Experience
Rivian has developed its connected car platform from a clean sheet to allow full control and flexibility over the vehicle hardware, software and user experience. The system operates on a high-speed Ethernet backbone that enables robust security. This platform supports granular over-the-air updates of vehicle software to add features and functions and improve performance. All Rivian vehicles connect to a cloud-ecosystem for data exchange and processing, enabling machine learning and data science services. The digital experience extends beyond the vehicle into the cloud ecosystem and mobile/web applications and provides a consistent and seamless interface for vehicle status and control. Maps, music, navigation and several on-brand features complete the digital experience. The digital user interface strongly reflects adventure, outdoors and exploration – the experience is immersive and natural whether it’s being used in a connected urban setting or well off the beaten path.
Self-Driving
The R1T will launch with a robust hardware suite with multiple modalities including camera, lidar, radar, ultrasonic and a high precision GPS coupled with high definition maps. This hardware enables “Level 3” (hands-off wheel and eyes off road) autonomy for highway operation. Beyond the highway Level 3, the vehicle will have a range of self-driving features focused on enabling active lifestyles.
Safety
Rivian’s safety systems and body-structure design are targeted to deliver IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and NHTSA 5-Star ratings. Safety features include 8 airbags for occupant protection and reinforcements of the skateboard platform to protect the battery. Both models will be offered with a full complement of active safety systems as well, enabled by Rivian’s suite of self-driving sensors.
About Rivian
Rivian is developing vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world. Whether it’s a family camping trip or a weekend away, Rivian is focused on providing the ultimate platform for experiencing life’s adventures. Rivian has development centers in Plymouth, MI, San Jose, CA, Irvine, CA, and London, UK. In addition to our development locations, the company has a modern, 2.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Normal, IL. Core to delivering Rivian’s vision is a team of 600 passionate people working in close collaboration to deliver a set of products that electrify adventure.
Deliveries of the R1T begin in late 2020 and the R1S begin at the start of 2021. Pre-orders and more information are available at www.rivian.com.
Categories: Rivian
Leave a Reply
53 Comments on "Rivian Debuts R1S Electric SUV: Seats 7, Packs 180-kWh Battery"
Nice, I could see them selling more of these initially than their truck.
Should cater well to the Range Rover crowd.
This would cater to the entire 3-row SUV crowd, which is HUGE in the US! It looks to be a slightly blocky version of the Ford Explorer… kind of like the offspring of an Explorer and a Flex… it’s very tempting, for sure!
I agree that this could be a very popular family vehicle. Also that green color just looks fantastic!
I was just going to say how much I don’t like the green! To each one’s own, I guess. 🙂
Rivian is on a roll! Very, very, nice and I am impressed that they are positioning themselves very well with a truck and SUV.
What?!!!
WOW! These guys are on a roll right now! Can’t help but notice how lame are the traditional manufacturers when a startup can come up with this and they still struggle to convert ICE rejects. Please tell me this will undercut the X price.
RIP to Range Rover.
This is no Range Rover, although they took plenty of styling cues.
Looks great. Do they have a prototype or just CGI images?
Looking at the live Rivian feed off of their website at the moment, looks like they have one on the stage with a seated driver, so I assume it moves 😉 Though I wasn’t watching when they put it on the stage.
Thanks, definitely looks like a real car and a very attractive one at that. Let’s hope they manage to get it into production.
It’s a prototype. It’s on stage in LA and yes, it is fully functional.
It’s not a prototype, it’s a PRODUCTION model. That’s impressive. How were these folks under wraps so well???
And what production line did it come off? Or you meaning to say prototype final version looking like a future production model.
They just didn’t promote until everything was all set. No false promises riddled with early failures. They did their homework and went about it in the most respectable way.
You summed it up nicely, that’s why I have the utmost respect for them.
Kind of surprised you cant get the 180kWh battery with 7 passengers. To me that seems like an odd drawback. Does the battery compartment intrude into the passenger compartment on the very largest battery pack?
It’s skateboard. The battery is all underneath in the chassis
Might have to do with weight. Who knows.
That is really odd! 7 people and luggage is a lot of weight – you’d want the top pack, you’d think?
It’s also a bit curious that the R1S is 20kg lighter than the R1T, and that there’s no distinction between the 5 and 7 seat versions… maybe they don’t know exactly how much the 5-seater will weight, yet? I assume that, without seats, it would have to be 30 or 40 lbs lighter, all else being equal.
I do see that the GVW is the same for both, and that the R1S has 20kg more payload than the R1T. It adds up to the same thing. Cool.
They probably have to stack some batteries in the rear to get up to 180 kwh, and I would assume that it eats into the interior space such that a 3rd row becomes impossible.
I assume that’s the case, but it seems like a pretty extreme design consideration…why wouldn’t they put those batteris somewhere else? …unless they were worried about front/rear axle loads – these things have amazing offroad specs, and both have 52%/48% weight ratios.
It seems strange that they would develop a skateboard that couldn’t support everything they want it to carry.
Looks badass, but it’s a long time until 2021.
True, but 2017 seemed far away for the Model 3, and here we are, a year later and producing about 6k per week! Time is relentless… as my great-grandmother used to say, “It’ll be here before you know it!”
It’s a long time is exactly why they always give these sorts of timeframes – it’s far enough away nobody really complains when they don’t make it – but near enough that they hope there will be enough fanboys to drink the Kool Aid
(Bloomberg) — Demand for electric cars will continue to surge irrespective of oil prices as consumers buy into a technology aimed at making driving fun while being environmentally friendly, according to Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
It should be a cool vehicle. btw Trump wants to kick GM when they are down, since they teed him off by cutting subsidies for their evs, (which will not happen), but he loves to throw tantrums when he doesn’t get his way. Wah!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-27/trump-examining-electric-car-subsidies-following-gm-layoff-plan?srnd=premium
Bloomberg seems to have it right, and yeah, 45 is having another lashing-out tantrum twitstorm…
The non-thinking media will write things like “an electric SUV to take on Tesla” etc.
It’s Range Rover, Porsche (Cayenne) and every other fancy SUV manufacturer that needs to worry. Consider what’s going on at the Alfa Romeo and Maserati offices when they read about this
Agreed. The market is big enough for the X and R1S, for sure! Plus, they have different niches, as well – the X was designed for suburban families, while the R1S is going for adventurous families (which sometimes can be the same people).
If someone wants an EV he is likely looking into Tesla more than the ones you mentioned. So this might very well take away some of teslas cake.
Maybe, but really it’s about price point now: The OP above has it right, they will disrupt luxe SUV segment whether ICE or not. Production constraints (batteries?) will be the biggest issue but they seem very on their game having secured supply chains, etc.
Agreed, this will absolutely eat into both Model X, I-Pace, and ICE lux SUV shares, at the right price point.
A major win for us consumers for sure, more choices.
Mitsubishi, Land Rover, PHEVs are looking even less attractive.
It’s really nice to see them come along this far as we’ve been reading about them for a while now.
The 180-kWh battery should be quite the impressive toy hauler. These Rivian R1S SUVs will quite easily eat into the existing Range Rover sales dominance, that is this premium SUV segment.
2022 looks to be a real shakeout year in the legacy ICE OEM Premium SUV trenches.
Finally! This thing will sell like hotcakes!
Let us celebrate this great environmental achievement of designing a two and a half ton “adventure vehicle”. It’s electric, so it’s ok.
two and a half ton “adventure vehicle”….to replace a similar ice one….so yes. let’s celebrate that! In our parts of the woods it’s illegal to lock family members in the trunk….so this will work fairly well for bigger families.
Let the wind blow, and the sun shine!
Good looking, but abysmal efficiency. What a waste of time and especially, energy.
Their efficiency looks to be on par with Tesla. A bigger, blocky-er SUV getting 240 miles+ on 105kWh? That’s not too far off… certainly no worse than the Jaguar that people can’t praise enough…
It’s super efficient. They are saying possibly 20-30 percent more efficient than most of today’s EVs.
How the heck is 410 miles on a huge 3 row SUV inefficient? And how is the first long-range all-electric full-size 3-row SUV and pickup truck a waste of time. Do you support EVs and adoption? Sad to see so many people trying to poke holes in everything a new company is doing to promote the segment that they’re supposedly fond of. It’s as if many people want all of these companies to fail miserably. This is something I don’t understand.
There are those who are against full-size pickups and SUVs (or at least 3-row SUVs), and so they are disappointed when an EV is developed for that segment – regardless of energy source, it is a waste, and such vehicles should not be encouraged.
I understand where they are coming from, but as you pointed out, it’s not a realistic perspective. Particularly here in the US, people are going to buy what they want to buy, so you can’t go wrong with improving efficiency.
I’m sold enough to put down a deposit. It looks like the perfect replacement for my Model X which will be about 5 years old when this is ready. I love the practical design decisions that I don’t think Elon would ever allow on a Tesla. Plus, their headquarters is in my hometown so I feel like I’m supporting a local company with a better mission statement than the major auto companies.
Impressive they have 600 employees, offices in San Jose, Irvine, Detroit, UK and 2.9M sf factory in Illinois. Next questions: Battery source…very important to understand ramp. Who are major investors? Expected charging infrastructure? (*RV parks for adventure vehicles are a no-brainer).
This is why I said people wouldn’t want a Tesla pick up that looks like its from blade runner. The type of people that get pickup trucks get them because they look big and aggressive not because they look like they are from scifi movie
Gives off a strange vibe of a Russian Lada Niva with the odd looking front lights to it. I hope they don’t share the same designer.
Carrying 2000 pounds of batteries around does not sound good.
That’s the current level of battery tech. Tesla’s packs aren’t featherweights, either.
Hot damn this company can make awesome EVs. I’m hoping they can keep it up and offer a compact and subcompact SUV.
“Rivian’s quad-motor system delivers 147kW and precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling.”
Quad motors are definitely very interesting – groundbreaking, even. Land Rover is going to be punished severely for their lack of vision and innovation in not bringing forth an electric Range Rover – something that was painfully obvious even before the current generation RR was released.
How many units of the Rivian R1S SUV will they produce in 2021?