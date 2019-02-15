“Rivian Gets $700 Million Investment Led By Amazon”

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

This just in…Rivian gets big backing from Amazon.

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian just got an influx of $700 million in funding in an investment round led by none other than Amazon.

Though the investment round was led by Amazon, this doesn’t rule out the possibility that General Motors was an investor too, as was previously reported here.

For Rivian, this means that the reality of its R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV now become a step closer.

In the release on this funding announcement, Rivian CEO RJ Scaring states:

“This investment is an important milestone for Rivian and the shift to sustainable mobility. Beyond simply eliminating compromises that exist around performance, capability and efficiency, we are working to drive innovation across the entire customer experience. Delivering on this vision requires the right partners, and we are excited to have Amazon with us on our journey to create products, technology and experiences that reset expectations of what is possible.”

Amazon CEO worldwide consumer, Jeff Wilke, adds:

“We’re inspired by Rivian’s vision for the future of electric transportation. RJ has built an impressive organization, with a product portfolio and technology to match. We’re thrilled to invest in such an innovative company.”

We’re thrilled to see Rivian get this influx of cash and even more exciting to see that it comes from a major brand such as Amazon. This basically confirms our belief that Rivian is indeed the real deal. Rivian adds:

Rivian will remain an independent company. Amazon is leading the round, which includes participation from existing shareholders. Additional details about this investment are not being disclosed at this time.

Electric automaker Rivian has been around for a decade now, but it wasn’t until the LA Auto Show when Rivian burst onto the scene.

