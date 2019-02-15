Rivian Gets $700 Million Investment Led By Amazon
This just in…Rivian gets big backing from Amazon.
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian just got an influx of $700 million in funding in an investment round led by none other than Amazon.
Though the investment round was led by Amazon, this doesn’t rule out the possibility that General Motors was an investor too, as was previously reported here.
For Rivian, this means that the reality of its R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV now become a step closer.
In the release on this funding announcement, Rivian CEO RJ Scaring states:
“This investment is an important milestone for Rivian and the shift to sustainable mobility. Beyond simply eliminating compromises that exist around performance, capability and efficiency, we are working to drive innovation across the entire customer experience. Delivering on this vision requires the right partners, and we are excited to have Amazon with us on our journey to create products, technology and experiences that reset expectations of what is possible.”
Amazon CEO worldwide consumer, Jeff Wilke, adds:
“We’re inspired by Rivian’s vision for the future of electric transportation. RJ has built an impressive organization, with a product portfolio and technology to match. We’re thrilled to invest in such an innovative company.”
We’re thrilled to see Rivian get this influx of cash and even more exciting to see that it comes from a major brand such as Amazon. This basically confirms our belief that Rivian is indeed the real deal. Rivian adds:
Rivian will remain an independent company. Amazon is leading the round, which includes participation from existing shareholders. Additional details about this investment are not being disclosed at this time.
Electric automaker Rivian has been around for a decade now, but it wasn’t until the LA Auto Show when Rivian burst onto the scene.
More in the press blast below
About Rivian
Rivian is developing vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world. With a team of more than 750 people, Rivian has development centers in Plymouth, Mich.; San Jose, Calif.; Irvine, Calif; and Surrey, England; along with a 2.6-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill. Rivian will launch the R1T and R1S in the US in late 2020, with introduction to other global geographies starting in 2021. Rivian is now accepting preorders on its R1T and R1S. More information is available at www.rivian.com.
24 Comments on "Rivian Gets $700 Million Investment Led By Amazon"
Amazon vs. Tesla is like Dr. Evil vs. Tony Stark
Really? I see Tesla and Rivian as two superheros doing battle against mediocrity, inaction, greed and cronyism.
Jeff Bezos has a lot more similarity to Lex Luthor (both physically and in his modus operandi), so if you’ve got to frame him as a villain, then I’d go for that rather than Dr. Evil.
Which is deliciously ironic, given that I’ve seen RJ Scaringe (the Rivian boss) being compared to Clark Kent recently.
> Though the investment round was led by Amazon, this doesn’t rule out the possibility that General Motors
> was an investor too, as was previously reported here.
No it doesn’t rule it out. But it does make it less likely, and it does limit the scope of how big GM’s involvement could have been if they were involved.
The press release is painting this as Amazon plus a bit from existing investors. It’s difficult to see where GM fits into that.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens next. GM’s name has been getting thrown around a lot lately with suggestions that they may be doing this or that. GM themselves have kept quiet; that’s as it should be, but it wouldn’t be surprising if there was something going on behind all these rumours. It might not be an actual investment in Rivian, but there could be something else in the works.
IMO, we’re in a weird place with GM right now. Most of the world realizes they’re behind the curve on EVs, even with the (barely supported) Bolt, so there’s a tendency to see almost every opportunity through GM-colored lenses. Yet GM seems to be markedly unenthusiastic about the whole thing.
I would LOVE to see GM leap into an investment/tech sharing agreement with a company like Rivian, especially re:trucks, as it would likely push Ford and FCA to do way more than they are now/are planning.
I hope we get some more details on their manufacturing strategy and how they will secure their battery supply and build their battery pack. I really think the key to this car is the battery supply and battery pack, being able to build to volume and not have cell supply issues like Hyundai and European Auto. Also, what Amazon can help with is have them build their own supercharger network, on par with Tesla… something that can be shared with their future electrically driven delivery platforms. Outside places like Norway, 3rd party DCFC is too inconsistent.
Bezos and Musk are friends, right? Maybe this will move Rivian towards adopting Tesla Supercharging with extra Amazon money to help build out the network?
I certainly would like to see that.
I believe Rivian has the right approach, going at it alone in such a low margin, capital intensive industry ends bad in almost every situation.
Great to see big players like Amazon getting involved it the EV revolution. I think it speaks a lot to the hater outlets like Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Fox News when the largest companies on the planet are jumping on board.
I agree, I suspect they are interested in it for smart home technology or possibly EV platforms for delivery. Maybe both.
Amazon’s in it for the battery tech so they can supply their own version of a Tesla Powerwall that can power the home and really make the smart home independent. Super smart move.
It will be interesting to see how Rivian handles sales of their vehicles. Via Amazon with delivery and service at local GM Dealer? Will GM dealers maintain stock of Rivian vehicles? Will GM dealer sales associates even try to sell a Rivian?
Time will tell.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
Lets hope Rivian, for the sake of their future, steers clear of anything to do with Goober Motors.
Over to you, Apple and Google.
I hope I can use Alexa in my new Rivian! “Alexa, speed up”, “Alexa, take me to McDonalds”…. this is the killer feature now! BUT, I want to change my Rivian’s wake word to “Christine”. I also hope they are Prime eligible for free 1-day delivery.
I don’t think it’s publicly traded yet.
Doesn’t appear to be…yet. I actually hope they can stay private and avoid those short A-holes, the haters, and the knuckle draggers.
Private investments like this is how you stay private instead of going public like Tesla.
Not sure if this is why you brought it up, but they are close to releasing an alexa echo specifically designed to attach to your car’s dashboard – https://www.amazon.com/Introducing-Echo-Auto-first-your/dp/B0753K4CWG So while I’m not sure using alexa to drive your car is realistic – currently anyhow – having it built into Rivian as an option seems like a real possibility.
My congratulations and condolences to Mr. Scaringe. His dream became one step closer to happening and his ability to control his future became one step further away. Good luck with the bean counters, analysts, Wall St, and the Fourth Estate. You know the answer to the question, “how do you make a little money in the auto business?”
What I most appreciate about Rivian is the clean, classically simple SUV and pick up truck design. Retro without being cute, attractive and understated. Thank you.
I wish Rivian great success.
What I am most happy about is that Rivian will not be controlled by a Saudi company. Any Saudi of note has connections with the Saudi Royal Family and therefore Aramco.
“Rivian Gets $700 Million Investment Led By Amazon”
Logical…. with plenty of forward strategic opportunities for both Amazon & Rivian.
Likely Amazon will at some pint acquire controlling interest in Rivian.
Look out Subaru … these guys are gunning for ya! Go Rivian!