Rimac Teases California Edition Of C_Two

California will get its own edition of the Rimac C_Two

Rimac Automobili returns to Monterey with its latest C-Two all-electric hypercar, but not exactly the same one as shown in Geneva.

The teased new car is a special California edition. We doubt there will be any or major changes to the powertrain (this beast already has 1,408 kW of power, so it doesn’t need an upgrade ahead of market launch).

Instead, we expect a rather special exterior appearance in this California edition C_Two.

“This blue looker just popped up in California! After unveiling the Rimac C_Two to the world earlier this year, the time has come for a West Coast launch, and we have just the perfect stage for that. Tune in tomorrow 9am PDT / 6pm CEST for a special from Petersen Automotive Museum where the California edition C_Two will be on display this weekend Fri 17 – Sun 19. We are excited to meet the LA crowd!”

Rimac C_Two specs (*acceleration times with one-foot roll-out):

0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds

0-300 km/h (186 miles) in 11.8 seconds

1/4 mile in 9.1 seconds

412 km/h (258 mph) top speed

120 kWh battery (6,960 cells) for up to 650 km (404 miles) of NEDC range

four electric motors for all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

system output: 1,408 kW of power and 2.300 Nm of torque

30 minute recharge (80%) using 250 kW CCS Combo charger

3-phase 22 kW on-board charger