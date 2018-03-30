Rimac Joins The Lineup At The Exotics On Cannery Row

1 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

Taking place on Saturday, August 25th, 2018, Exotics on Cannery Row brings some of the world’s most prestigious supercars, hypercars, and exotics in one place

The Exotics On Cannery Row event is part of the Monterey Car Week – one of the most prestigious car events in the world. Envisioned in an effort to bring something new and fresh to this longstanding event, Exotics on Cannery Row focuses entirely on supercars, hypercars, and exotics, bringing some of the world’s most esteemed vehicles in one place. Taking place with the backdrop of historic Cannery Row and by allowing open admission, EOCN creates a whole new destination event for the auto enthusiast and collector alike.

Unlike some other, invite-only events, this one brings together both fans and owners in one single place in a rather unique and compelling way. The closest description to what we have here would be a Cars & Coffee like an event, but with only the world’s most prestigious cars in one place.

This year will mark yet another highly coveted machine paying visit to Cannery Row. The Rimac Automobili C_Two is confirmed to take part in the event, bringing the most impressive all-electric hypercar to a much broader audience. Just like kids of the ’70s, who got a chance to see some of Lamborghini’s and Ferrari’s creations, today’s little petrolheads will get to witness the future in the making.

The Rimac C_Two comes with some pretty impressive technical specifications and performance numbers. The vehicle utilizes a powertrain that delivers 1,888 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque. In turn, the Rimac will hit 60 mph (96 kph) – hate you Tesla, do 0-62mph like everybody else – from a standstill in 1.85 seconds. Thee vehicle accelerates all the way to a top speed of 256 mph (412 kph) – not too shabby for a car that weighs a hefty 1,950 kilograms (4,300 pounds).

With the 120-kWh battery fully charged, Rimac’s newest electric beast will cover 404 miles (650 kilometers) between charges – based on the outgoing NEDC test cycle. Factor in level 4 autonomous driving capabilities, fast-charging to 80 percent in half an hour, and extensive use of carbon fiber, and you get one of the most technologically advanced cars ever made that will hopefully live up to the hype. And to make matters even more compelling, nearly all 150 cars planned for production have already been sold. Despite the C_Two’s eye-watering starting price of about $2.1 million.

If you’re in Monterey on Saturday, August 25th, 2018, make sure to drop by Exotics on Cannery Row from 3PM to 8PM and witness both the Rimac Automobili C_Two and see some of the world’s most presigious vehicles, all in one place.