RevoZport Reveals R-Zentric Tesla Model 3 Street Aero Kit
Go aero, or go home.
Check out this super flashy Tesla Model 3 sporting a trick aero kit from RevoZport. Called R-Zentric Strasse, this sure is one striking Model 3. However, it’s not only the appearance that draws attention.
RevoZport is a well-known Tesla tuner and its offering are always on the flashy side. Though we wouldn’t say any are over the top or a touch too much. Most importantly, each RevoZport kit results in a classy, mean finished look. Besides that, each component has a purpose.
This is the very latest Tesla release from the RevoZport design studio and the tuner is ready to take orders now. Delivery is scheduled for March 2019 . Additionally, the whole kit is priced at approximately US $5,500. Furthermore, it will be available in a choice of Gloss or Matt finishes and an exclusive RevoZport Forged Carbon finish.
The brand new Model 3S Strasse Aero Kit comes with a number of innovations. Most noteworthy, are the following;
- Front add-on Splitter with front air damns underneath to provide better airflow and uniquely designed side uprights that also do the same.
- Side Skirts
- Rear Bumper Skirts
- Rear Diffuser
- Trunk Lip Spoiler
More details in the press blast below:
