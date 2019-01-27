2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Go aero, or go home.

Check out this super flashy Tesla Model 3 sporting a trick aero kit from RevoZport. Called R-Zentric Strasse, this sure is one striking Model 3. However, it’s not only the appearance that draws attention.

RevoZport is a well-known Tesla tuner and its offering are always on the flashy side. Though we wouldn’t say any are over the top or a touch too much. Most importantly, each RevoZport kit results in a classy, mean finished look. Besides that, each component has a purpose.

This is the very latest Tesla release from the RevoZport design studio and the tuner is ready to take orders now. Delivery is scheduled for March 2019 . Additionally, the whole kit is priced at approximately US $5,500. Furthermore, it will be available in a choice of Gloss or Matt finishes and an exclusive RevoZport Forged Carbon finish.

The brand new Model 3S Strasse Aero Kit comes with a number of innovations. Most noteworthy, are the following;

Front add-on Splitter with front air damns underneath to provide better airflow and uniquely designed side uprights that also do the same.

Side Skirts

Rear Bumper Skirts

Rear Diffuser

Trunk Lip Spoiler

More details in the press blast below: