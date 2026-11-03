They Wanted The Fiesta ST To Beat These EV Hot Hatches. It Came Last

The Alpine A290 won the track test despite having considerably less power than the Cupra Born VZ.

Both electric hot hatches beat the lighter Volkswagen Polo GTI and Ford Fiesta ST.

The driver wanted the Fiesta to win but ultimately picked the winning Alpine as his favorite.

Hot hatch fans love a snappy manual gearbox, an eager engine and a car light enough to chuck into corners. But there’s an increasing influx of electric hatches that are coming out now that are quicker on paper, but extra weight and the loss of that mechanical interaction can make them a harder sell.

The Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most appreciated subcompact hot hatches mainly thanks to its legendary handling. It’s the car the two hosts of this Driven+ video wanted to win the four-way track battle that they set up, pitching electric against combustion.

In the lineup, the Cupra Born VZ had the obvious acceleration advantage. Its single rear motor produces 322 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque, giving it a 5.7-second sprint to 62 mph, though it is also the heaviest in the test at 4,407 lbs (1,999 kg), with a larger footprint and a 79-kWh battery.

The Renault 5-based Alpine A290 GTS counters with 217 hp, 221 lb-ft, a 52-kWh battery, and front-wheel drive. It reaches 62 mph in 6.4 seconds and, at the video’s quoted 1,555 kg, weighs considerably less. Both EVs use single-speed reduction gear transmissions, so there’s nothing to shift; not even fake gears like in some other sporty EVs.

The 2,998 lbs (1,360 kg) Polo GTI pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, producing 204 hp and 236 lb-ft. The 2,767 lbs (1,255 kg) Fiesta’s turbocharged 1.5-liter three-pot sends 197 hp and 214 lb-ft through a six-speed manual to the front wheels. Both manufacturers quote 6.5 seconds to 62 mph.

Around the track, that acceleration hierarchy wasn’t maintained. The Alpine won comfortably with a lap time of about 52.9 seconds, followed by the Cupra at 53.65, the Polo at 53.76, and the Fiesta at 54.63.

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Even though it won, driver Sam repeatedly complained that the Alpine felt slow. He then awarded a handling rating of 10/10, so it’s clear its cornering ability impressed him far more than its straight-line punch. The Cupra’s weight and persistent electronic intervention drew criticism, but its willingness to slide its tail had him laughing, and he awarded it 11/10 for fun. The Polo’s electronics and refusal to deliver requested downshifts were considerably less entertaining, though.

What do you think?

Sam wanted the Fiesta to win but wasn’t impressed with its launch control, so he launched it himself. Otherwise, he had little to fault beyond a lap time that didn’t match his enthusiasm. It still delighted him as it lifted its inside rear wheel through corners, earning 10/10 for fun.

The Alpine ended up being the car Sam liked the most. The Fiesta still delivered the fun he expected, but the Alpine delivered more than he’d given it credit for.

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