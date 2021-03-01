Today we are on board the Mini Cooper SE, a car that has plenty of power and torque... but will the range be enough even for the city?

The U.S. BEV scene has evolved significantly over the past few years and it's now more and more difficult to find a sub-200-mile electric car. However, the lowest result of 110 miles (177 km) belongs to the MINI Cooper SE, which also is the least expensive.

But can the Cooper SE make up for its low range in other ways? Let's watch the video to find out.