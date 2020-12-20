The popular EV news site E For Electric had its turn with the 2021 Mustang Mach E last week and put together this comprehensive video review. The host Alex Guberman recently started a new video series for his channel he's calling the "Adam & EV Edition" and decided to add the Mach-E review to that playlist.

We recently brought you Guberman's Volkswagen ID.4 review, which was his first video in this new love connection series. In the Adam & Eve edition videos, Guberman breaks down the reviews into ten distinct segments:

Physical attraction Chemistry Communication Taking your breath away User Interface (U & I Together) Protection Commitment Deal Breakers Secret Admirers Buying (Put a ring on it?)

When you watch the video, you may notice there's no #6 "Protection" section where Guberman usually talks about safety and warranty. I noticed while preparing to write up this article and emailed Guberman. He said it was a production mistake, and while he recorded that section, it just wasn't edited into the video. He didn't realize the omission until the video had more than 5,000 views, so it was too late to pull it and add it back in.

While it's definitely an unconventional approach to reviewing a new vehicle, it's nice to see reviewers mix things up a bit and do something different, and for that, we give Guberman credit.

It's actually a pretty thorough review and offers a well-rounded overview of the Mustang Mach-E. Check out the video and let us know what you think of the "love-connection" approach in the comment section below.