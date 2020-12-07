In the latest test drive review, Autogefühl was testing the new Tesla Model S Long Range Plus and the conclusion is very positive.

Tesla Model S, in the latest Raven version, is considered one of the best cars in its segment. The design did not change much over the years, but it still looks great. On the opposite side, technically, the Model S has improved a lot.

The car has great air suspension, which improved comfort and the noise insulation at high speed is much better than it was a three years ago. The interior is now also more refined. Steering is direct, precise and easy. Overall, the Model S Long Range Plus is fun and unique to drive with outstanding acceleration. For most customers, there's no need to go to the Performance version, and by the way - it's better to stick with the smaller wheel size to save some cash and enjoy a more comfortable ride.

The range of the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is about 650 km (some 400 miles), and even on the highway, you can get some 490 km (some 300 miles).

The latest version of the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus gets 409 miles (658 km) of combined EPA range, although Tesla's website still shows 402 miles (647 km).

Check also the Autogefühl test of the Tesla Model X Performance.