The Nissan LEAF e+ with its 62 kWh battery and a WLTP range of 385 km (239 miles) was recently reviewed by Autogefühl, which finds the Japanese model "mediocre in many ways."

The driving impressions are positive as far as acceleration and steering are considered, although the suspension is one of the weakest points of the LEAF. This is why all buyers should consider 16-inch wheels, instead of 17-inch, for more comfort on the bumps.

Autogefühl multiple times noted the lack of a fully adjustable steering wheel, which has been an issue in all LEAFs since 2010, but in October Nissan announced that the new versions are getting the telescopic steering wheel. It would be smart to double-check this when ordering.

Inside, the LEAF is not the best in terms of build quality and the infotainment is quite outdated.

Other than that, the well-known weak points of the LEAF are its battery without liquid cooling, limited fast-charging power and DC CHAdeMO inlet, because it's an outgoing standard in Europe and in North America.

Overall, the LEAF in 2020 (basically in 2021) is far behind competitors, despite it being hugely improved compared to the 2010 version (including the look, the battery capacity/range, the electric motor power and doubled on-board charger power). On the other hand, it is a decent, reliable electric car, which might be a great option for those looking for a less expensive compact model.