Autocar offers up what it calls, "a good old-fashioned review of two very new-fashioned cars." But wait, aren't these retro EVs? While they certainly are, they're "new-fashioned" since they're fully electric. Not to mention modern inside and loaded with the latest features. Neither is going to win your love with its range, but both are certainly compelling and unique in many ways.

We should start by saying, no matter where you live, you should definitely watch the comparison video. However, if you live in the States, we're crossing our fingers that you prefer the Mini Cooper SE over the Honda E. This is because, sadly, Honda won't be bringing its itty, bitty, city car to our shores.

According to Autocar, the loveable little Honda E costs £28,660 (after subsidies). Its electric motor and battery pack combine to deliver 151bhp. This Honda has a top speed of 90 mph and will scoot you to 62 mph in 8.3 seconds. However, it only offers 137 miles of WLTP range.

The Mini Cooper Electric Hardtop (Cooper SE) starts at £24,400 (after subsidies). Its top speed is 93 mph and it can get you to 62 mph in 7.3 seconds. The Cooper's range sits at 144 miles on the WLTP testing cycle.

For our U.S. audience, the Mini carries an appealing starting price of just $29,900. Plus, it's eligible for a $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit. If you can get the credit, you're looking at an EV that costs the same as the gas-powered model. The standard gas-powered Mini Cooper Hardtop starts at $22,400.

Autocar admits that both of these cars are a joy to drive, and we aren't a bit surprised. However, which one comes out on top, and why? Check out the video to find out. Then leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.