The most recent episode of Fully Charged presents the Peugeot e-2008, which is an all-electric version of the Peugeot 2008 compact crossover/SUV.

Just like the Peugeot e-208, it's built on the eCMP platform using a 50 kWh battery, which provides a range of 310 km (193 miles) WLTP. In the real world, it might be less - like 130-155 miles (209-249 km), which is one of the weakest points of the e-2008. The efficiency could be better according to Fully Charged:

"The Peugeot e2008 certainly looks the part, but how does it compare to the other compact SUV electric cars on the market? It's beautifully made and easy to drive, but for a car with a usable battery of 45kWh you might expect a better real world range than this offers.

The 100 kW electric motor is good enough for normal driving, but buyers should not expect anything special in terms of acceleration. 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes less than 9 seconds.

The e-2008 (just like many other new Peugeots), is focused on the style and many flashy details, like led lights and fancy dashboard/steering wheel, which are not always practical. On the other hand, there is no reverse camera (at least as standard) - we are surprised.

"The inside is comfortable and it has a decent boot but it lacks a reversing camera and has some quirky internal lights that look flashy, but are a bit distracting. The e2008 is a decent effort, but in an increasingly crowded market for compact SUVs, does it do enough? You tell us!"

Fully Charged's Robert Llewellyn aptly notes that the e-2008 is a transition vehicle - of course, nice to drive, but it does not offer the full potential of electric drive, which can be untapped only by a standalone EV platform.

Well, we know that PSA released a lot of new all-electric models, by using the multi-energy eCMP platform and a single set of battery/motors. It's their first wave of modern passenger EVs - in a hurry, by the way, to contribute to CO2 emission average as much as possible.

Peugeot e-2008 specs: