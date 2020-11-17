It's not as good as the all-electric BMW iX3.
In the most recent episode of Autogefühl, we can watch and hear interesting insights about the plug-in hybrid BMW X3 xDrive30e, which is available in the U.S.
Autogefühl's Thomas Majchrzak finds this version fine, including great driving dynamics, although it was not able to even come close to the all-electric BMW iX3 (offered in China and Europe), which feels like a different car.
The general conclusion is then to buy the BEV as long as you have the home charging option and the range is sufficient for your needs. Otherwise, the choice is between the ICE or PHEV.
The xDrive30e might win after including incentives for plug-in or if the driving profile really fits specific of the PHEV (not too long of a daily commute with a charging option at work or home).
Let's recall that the all-electric range is 17 miles (27.4 km) EPA and 41-46 km (25.5-28.6 miles) WLTP. The advantage of a PHEV is of course that you can take this SAV on a spontaneous trip without wondering about charging infrastructure along the route or at the destination.
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 17 miles (27.4 km) and 340 miles (547 km) total
WLTP: 41-46 km (25.5-28.6 miles)
- 12 kWh battery (10.8 kWh usable)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds
- top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph); 135 km/h (84 mph) in EV mode
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 215 kW and 420 Nm of torque
a 2.0-liter, 135 kW/184 hp 4-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology and an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission with an output of 80 kW/109 hp
- AC charging (on-board): in 2.6 h @ 3.7 kW
- towing capacity up to 2,000 kg
