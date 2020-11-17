In the most recent episode of Autogefühl, we can watch and hear interesting insights about the plug-in hybrid BMW X3 xDrive30e, which is available in the U.S.

Autogefühl's Thomas Majchrzak finds this version fine, including great driving dynamics, although it was not able to even come close to the all-electric BMW iX3 (offered in China and Europe), which feels like a different car.

The general conclusion is then to buy the BEV as long as you have the home charging option and the range is sufficient for your needs. Otherwise, the choice is between the ICE or PHEV.

The xDrive30e might win after including incentives for plug-in or if the driving profile really fits specific of the PHEV (not too long of a daily commute with a charging option at work or home).

Let's recall that the all-electric range is 17 miles (27.4 km) EPA and 41-46 km (25.5-28.6 miles) WLTP. The advantage of a PHEV is of course that you can take this SAV on a spontaneous trip without wondering about charging infrastructure along the route or at the destination.

Gallery: 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e

41 Photos

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e specs: