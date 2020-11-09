On paper, there is a lot to like about the Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback: it’s got the specs, the space and the tech to be a real winner, yet pretty much all reviewers who have gotten their hands on one have found things to criticize. Several reviewers even feel like the car was launched too early, without having all its bugs ironed out beforehand, although once VW does fix the issues, it will become a seriously tempting package.

Tim Rodie Drives Stuff had a go in the ID.3 and he stresses the fact that for this new model to become the go-to car for those who in the past bought a Beetle and later a Golf, it really needs to be very good and game changing, as those iconic models were back in their day. In fact, it is probably Volkswagen’s goal for this model to completely replace the Golf at some point in the not too distant future.

And as an electric Golf alternative, it’s pretty good. In terms of people carrying capacity, it’s even better, although Tim does discover that for rear seat occupants, there isn’t enough room for them to slip their feet under the front seats.

When it comes to ease of use, he’s not too keen on the touch-sensitive controls (some of which sometimes don’t work, according to him), and generally thinks the user experience could be improved. It all looks quite nice, but it’s not as nice to use as a more traditional car.

And out out the road, it doesn’t fall apart. Quite the contrary, actually, and it proves to be a nippy and fun car to drive around in. This really makes us look forward in anticipation to the hot version of the ID.3, although it will probably be preceded by the mechanically very similar Cupra El-Born.