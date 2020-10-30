Audi’s first dedicated electric vehicle is the e-tron, available as the sportier looking, coupe-like e-tron Sportback. It’s been selling fairly well in some parts of the world - in the U.S. some 5,200 were sold through October - in the U.S. you can buy a brand new one for up to $12,000 off the list price.

There is a lot to like about it - the exterior design is typical Audi, so it’s stylish, luxurious and techy, while the interior continues along the same lines and it has the unique optional cameras that replace the rear-view mirrors. Performance is also very good, thanks to a 402 horsepower output, it can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds and on to an electronically limited 200 km/h (124 mph).

Its range is not as good as it could be, as pointed out by Robert Llewellyn in his review of the e-tron Sportback for the Fully Charged Show. He points out that the e-tron uses up twice as much electricity in normal running than a Hyundai Kona, and that’s why its 95 kWh battery pack only grants it a real world range of just over 350 km (220 miles).

We tested the e-tron's range at a constant 70 mph ⠀ Audi e-tron 70 MPH Highway Range Test

That’s a battery pack almost as big as the biggest one you can get in a Tesla these days, yet the e-tron’s range falls way short of what a comparable Model X can muster. Robert thinks that even though it has all the ingredients to be great, ‘ it is cursed by the legacy automaker’s mindset. ‘