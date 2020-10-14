Did Porsche Focus On Tesla To Develop The Taycan? This Video Says No

When the Porsche Taycan was about to be presented, there was great expectation about it being able to beat the Tesla Model S. When its price and technical aspects were announced, it was clear it didn’t. Matt Ferrell drove one for a few days, and he believes to have an answer for that: the Taycan was never made with beating Tesla in mind.

The YouTuber's first shock was with the Porsche's pricing, but it goes beyond that. It presents a different level of luxury and refinement. It focuses on the brand’s heritage of high performance and driving feel. It is smaller than a Model S. Put all the pieces together, and what you have is a car that does not address the same public that is after a Model S.

For a moment, Ferrell talks about what a joke the Taycan’s official EPA range is, but then he also mentions many range tests revealed that EV is much more capable than EPA numbers reveal. Car and Driver already told us why.

Despite some aspects the youtuber reputes as unnecessary or irrelevant on the Taycan, he felt really excited to drive it. He also confesses he is not a car guy, which did not prevent him from finding driving it very engaging. Anyway, he prefers the Tesla experience, such as more regen braking.

Although he felt delighted with the Taycan interior, he prefers the minimalist approach from the Model 3 and Model Y, which are ready for “autonomous driving,” in his words. That leads to his conclusion that Tesla and Porsche aim for different audiences.

While Tesla appeals to people who love technology, Porsche wants to please its own clients and customers who aim to have a Porsche one day. In other words, buyers that still have not given up on combustion-engined cars.

Tesla supporters may think this is terrific news, but they should hold their horses. There are way more people with ICE vehicles than with electric cars. Preaching for the converted may generate more applause and approval, but it may not be the right way to promote clean transportation.

If Porsche really did not pursue the same path Tesla has walked so far, it is somehow saying it does not fully agree with it. Obviously not the “turning to electricity” part, which is inevitable, but rather how to increase its EV’s market share.

Porsche wants to convert V8 and gasoline believers by offering them almost the same, only better. Tesla prefers a revolution. The Taycan is Porsche’s effort at convincing its clients to go electric. And it may be really successful in that despite Tesla supporter’s mockery about range, price, or anything else they may believe the Taycan to be lacking.

That’s the same approach Volkswagen has with the ID.3 and ID.4, only with lower volumes. Volkswagen already said the ID.4 is not after the Model Y. It wants to sell as much as the Toyota RAV4 or the Honda CR-V.

Can Tesla keep its current strategy successfully? It probably had no alternative: competing with experts in their field of expertise could prove hard. In other words, Tesla had to make things differently. Anyway, that may repeat a situation that computers faced some decades ago. Geeks loved Apple and Macintosh back in the day – they still do. Microsoft preferred to be popular and available to any computer user with Windows. People made fun of it due to glitches and blue screens.

Check the world computer market now and count how many computers Apple sells compared to those running on Windows. If Apple is doing well, it is mostly because of the iPhone, not due to the Macintosh or MacBooks.

The Taycan is probably Porsche’s Windows, while Tesla followed the Apple approach. Will history repeat itself, even if on wheels? It normally does.

Source: Undecided with Matt Ferrell