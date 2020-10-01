One of the most awaited electric cars has been unveiled: the 77 kWh battery version, which in Germany starts at less than 50,000 euros, will be the first to arrive.

Here it is, the Volkswagen ID.4. The first zero-emission world car for the Volkswagen, since unlike the ID.3, destined only for the European market, it will be sold not only by us but also in China and the USA.

A medium-sized SUV, the ID.4 will be produced in five plants on three continents and aims to establish itself as a key model in Volkswagen's electrical offering. In fact, Volkswagen plans to enter into full operation with 1.5 million electrics per year: of these, a third will be ID.4. But let's take a closer look at this SUV so important for the future of the electrics.

The MEB in the shape of an SUV

The car, cousin of Skoda Enyaq with which it shares the now-famous MEB platform, will arrive on the market in 2021 and will go to play it with many fierce competitors, starting from Tesla Model Y. And she wants to do it with a lot of technical contents and a very personal line.

Let's talk about design: there are several points in common with the ID.3, from the design of the front, with minimal mask and tapered headlights, to an even more sinuous line of the side here, which ends with a D pillar with chrome finish. Inside it has a similar interior, also made (in full respect of the green soul of the project) with almost exclusively animal-free upholstery. The ID.4, which is 4.62 meters long, has a trunk of 543 liters.

The "Hello ID" voice assistant

Compared to ID.3, ID.4 aims to go one step higher and therefore offers superior content: from LED headlamps that can optionally be replaced with Matrix LED headlamps outside, to highly sought-after interior lighting, with customizable animations for when you turn the car on or off. Goodies that wink at the most "tech" drivers.

