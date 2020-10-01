Fully Charged host Rory Reid finally got his hands on a Honda e in its natural environment, the city. The show's Robert Llewellyn drove the car briefly in a parking lot in the past, and the publication has had access to the car for a walkaround, but this is its first actual real-world test-drive review of the retro, cutesy Honda Urban EV.

The car definitely turns heads with its retro styling, tiny size, and flashy colors. It's a subcompact car, arguably a "city car," though it still has five doors, counting its hatch, of course. Reid notes the Honda e is fun to drive and offers some interesting extras, such as mirror cameras and a panoramic glass sunroof.

However, for a premium vehicle at its price point, it lags behind rivals in range. The Honda e isn't sold in the U.S., but for reference, it's priced at the equivalent of about $32,000 to $35,000 with rebates included. Pre-rebate pricing translates to the equivalent of about $37,000 and $40,000.

The Honda e comes packed with the latest technology, it has a modern and stylish cabin, and it's incredibly easy to maneuver in small spaces. But, Honda chose to only equip it was a 35.5kWh battery. On the WLTP testing cycle, that means an estimated 137 miles of range, though in real-world driving, and with reference to the EPA cycle, you may be lucky to travel 100 miles before having to stop and charge. For a city car though, this may work just fine.

Interestingly, the VW ID.3 costs less than the Honda e, has significantly more range, and is arguably much more practical. In addition, if you're in the market for a short-range electric city car at a bargain price, the all-electric Mini Cooper SE is a solid option. With the U.S. federal EV tax credit, the electric Cooper costs the same as a gas-powered Cooper.

Let us know what you think of the Honda e. Do you think it's worth the price? If not, which electric city car would you choose?