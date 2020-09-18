Polestar 2 is a very admirable attempt to woo some buyers away from buying a Tesla Model 3. It is a great looking car, with decent performance, looks, comfort and tech, and because it’s very new, it’s so much less common on the street.

But will the Polestar 2 explode in popularity and eventually end up just as common as the Model 3? Well, as this video posted by Electrifying suggests, it’s not quite good enough to do that. It is by no means a bad car, but it isn’t any better than the Tesla in any measurable way.

That’s not to say choosing the Polestar 2 over the Tesla Model 3 is wrong. It isn’t and many buyers won’t care that the latter has the edge on performance and range, because the Polestar is just good enough to make it not matter as much.

Some still don’t have faith in Tesla, a totally new company that doesn’t have the track record of Volvo, the automaker behind Polestar. But it’s too early to tell whether or not the Polestar is successful; it probably won’t become more popular than the Model 3, but if it makes a noticeable dent in its sales, then Polestar will have succeeded.