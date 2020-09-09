The Fast Lane Car is at it again with its unique EV coverage. If you follow the publication's YouTube channel, you're probably already aware of its "world's toughest EV test." This is what hosts Roman and Tommy call their trips up Loveland Pass.

Loveland Pass is a high mountain pass in the Rockies in north-central Colorado. It has many steep areas and rises to an elevation of 11,990 feet above sea level. From the start of their trip to The Fast Lane Car's office in Boulder, Colorado is a 150-mile round trip.

This shouldn't really be an issue for most cars, though gas-powered cars will definitely be impacted by the altitude, which is not the case with EVs. A gas car relies heavily on oxygen. The thinner the air gets, the less power the engine can output. Generally speaking, you can expect about a 3-4% power loss for every 1,000 feet of altitude gain. So, a gas car could lose as much as almost 50% of its horsepower at 12,000 feet as opposed to sea level.

Needless to say, the Tesla Model Y handles the Loveland Pass almost as if it's on flat ground. Not only is there no impact on horsepower, but its instant torque means it can handle steep sections like a boss. However, while power is not an issue, range certainly is. According to the EPA, the Model Y Performance can travel 291 miles on a single charge. However, this is not the range you'll get while driving at higher speeds on the freeway, and most definitely not the range you'll get heading up over a mountain.

Can the Model Y pull off at least 150 miles on a charge in these conditions? Check out the video to find out. Then, share your EV stories with us in the comment section below.