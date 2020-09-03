Fully Charged is one of the foremost authorities when it comes to electric car coverage. There's no doubt it needs to publish a Tesla Model Y review soon. However, it's not easy (or safe) to travel in the midst of a pandemic. Sadly, many of our global friends don't get their Tesla releases when they arrive on our shores. They have to wait a year or more until the car launches locally. However, that will change in the future as Tesla is building Gigafactories outside of the U.S.

In the meantime, Fully Charged wasn't willing to wait any longer to get its hands on a Model Y. However, they had to do it virtually. In fact, they hired YouTube influencer Ben Sullins to put together a Model Y review for them. It takes a different approach and form than Sullins' usual videos, since it's a more traditional car review. Sullins does a solid job showing off all aspects of the Model Y and discussing how it stacks up to the Model 3.

The Model 3 and Model Y share about 75% of their parts. They're built on the same platform and are virtually the same car in most ways, though one is a sedan and the other is a crossover. If you happen to see a Model Y, you may confuse it with a Model 3 at first.

The Model 3 is the most popular electric car in the world, Tesla's best-selling car by a landslide, and the first EV to outsell many gas-powered rivals. With all that said, the Model Y stands to sell even better thanks to its extra space and versatility.

Which one should you buy? Check out the video to learn everything you need to know about the Tesla Model Y. Then, start a conversation in the comment section below.