The new Volkswagen Golf GTE plug-in hybrid did not have to wait long for a review by Autogefühl, so let's take a look at whether it's a plug-in worth a recommendation or not.

First of all, the GTE (there is also a less powerful Golf eHybrid version) shares the general improvements of the Golf Mk8. The car has also a 13 kWh battery (50% bigger than the predecessor) for a longer EV range, which is another strong positive.

On the other hand, just like the ID.3, Golf GTE's weak points are the software (infotainment is not impressive, not too intuitive and not fast, sometimes even laggy). Moreover, the capacitive buttons on the steering wheels are also not the best solution.

Volkswagen Golf GTE's strength is in hardware. According to the review, it's a really good car - one of the best in the compact segment - and the driving experience is very positive.

The GTE turns out to be quite sporty (not as sporty as the GTI of course) and should be pleasant to drive.

Volkswagen Golf GTE specs:

up to 62 km (39 miles) of NEDC all-electric range

745 km (462 miles) of total NEDC range

battery system output of 180 kW (245 PS)

TSI engine (turbocharged petrol engine) with 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox DSG and electric motor

Volkswagen Golf eHybrid specs: