Should Tesla really be concerned that the Polestar 2 will draw buyers away from the Model 3?

Ever since reviewers have been getting behind the wheel of the new Polestar 2, videos comparing it to the Tesla Model 3 have been pouring in. And we totally understand why you would be tempted to make that comparison, simply because the smallest Tesla didn’t have any direct rivals, and the Polestar 2 so far is the closest thing.

As other comparisons of the two vehicles have revealed, the Polestar 2 is a bit slower to sprint than the Tesla, it has less range and it costs about the same (around $60,000 before tax credits and incentives). This all points to the fact that the Model 3 still has the lead, yet that’s not to say the Polestar 2 is a bad way to spend your money on a new electric car - it isn’t.

This video by TFL Car (hosted by independent car reviewer, Alex on Autos, who also reviewed the car for his channel) finds the car perfectly fine, a nice blend of qualities, but argues that the minute Polestar dealer network could negatively affect sales of the car. On top of this, Polestar isn’t going for a traditional dealer network, yet at the same time it’s not copying Tesla’s formula for selling cars.