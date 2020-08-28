Cheap doesn’t necessarily mean nasty, at least not in the case of the Skoda CITIGOe iV, one of the most affordable electric vehicles currently available in Europe. It costs from just under €20,000, undercutting the VW e-Up! by some €2,000, even though it’s essentially the same car.

It comes with a 36.8 kWh battery pack (with a usable capacity of 32.3 kWh) that grants it up to 257 km (160 miles) of WLTP range; those who have tested it have found that it can easily exceed 200 km (124 miles) without too much effort and restraint. It’s not especially quick, with an 83 horsepower motor that sends it to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.3 seconds and on to a limited to speed of 130 km/h (80.8 mph).

There’s also not that much in the way of innovative technology and it doesn’t look especially interesting inside or out. With all of this being said, AutoTrader’s Rory Reid says this vehicle somehow is more than the sum of its parts and in his view it’s actually a very good car.

He appreciates its simplicity, nippy handling and generally speaking the fact that it is an unpretentious means of traveling in an all-electric vehicle. It’s not a car you pose in, to let everybody know that you’re saving the planet, but in blending in with the rest of the cars on the road, it’s all the better for it.