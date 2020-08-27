The 2nd model evolution of the Hyundai IONIQ Electric from 2020 model year is an interesting BEVs in the mainstream segment, although not a high-volume player (the South Korean manufacturer sold less than 10,000 so far this year).

The current version was noticeably upgraded in terms of battery capacity (38.3 kWh) and range (311 km / 193 miles WLTP), motor power (100 kW) and on-board charger (7.2 kW).

The DC fast charging is not as high as it was, but overall it's quite a decent and efficient EV, with positive driving experience according to Fully Charged's review.

It should be appealing for those who are looking for something more spacious than the Hyundai Kona Electric (especially in the rear), but the similarly priced Kona Electric has more range.

The time will tell whether the IONIQ Electric really will play a significant role in the Hyundai's electrification strategy or it will remain just a foundation for the new Ioniq brand.

Gallery: Hyundai IONIQ Electric at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

8 Photos

2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs:

range of 311 km (193 miles) WLTP and 170 miles (273.5 km) EPA



38.3 kWh (net and 40.4 kWh total) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously

Battery energy density: 112.4 Wh/kg w/o battery heater and 111.2 Wh/kg w/ battery heater

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - 100 kW (136 PS) and 295 Nm with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously)

top speed of 165 km/h (102.6 mph)

7.2 kW on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously)

Standard AC charging in roughly: 6 hrs 5 mins

DC fast charging (80%) in less than 1 h: approx 57 min from 50 kW charger and approx 54 min from 100 kW charger (the peak power above 50 kW is available only for narrow SOC window)

Dimensions (m): length 4,470 , width 1,820, height 1,450/1,475, Wheelbase 2,700

Curb weight (in running order): 1,527 (min.)/1,575 (max.) kg

Max Payload: 395-443 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight: 1,970 kg

See detailed specs from the European press release on the updated IONIQ Electric here.