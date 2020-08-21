The highly anticipated, all-new fully electric Polestar 2 has arrived, and the reviews are starting to stream in. In fact, we recently drove it in New York and published our video review.

Popular independent automotive reviewer Alex on Autos also spent some time with the Polestar 2. Like other reviewers, he asks if it's a Tesla Model 3 fighter. Is this "finally" the compelling non-Tesla premium EV for the masses? Opinions are varied on this so far, but we value Alex's take.

For those who don't yet know, Volvo and Geely decided to create a separate company and brand with a focus on sporty, driver-centric electric cars. Its first EV was the expensive, limited-run Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Now, its smaller sibling, the ~$60,000 Polestar 2 all-electric hatchback has arrived.

Right off the bat, the Polestar's price makes it much more expensive than the cheapest Model 3, though the range-topping Model 3 Performance starts at $54,990. You can easily push that price up past $60,000 by choosing the $8,000 Full Self-Driving capability package. Like the Model 3, the Polestar 2 is more expensive if you choose anything but the standard paint color. There are also many options, including a $5,000 Performance Package, wheels, a towbar, etc. The Polestar 2 has about 275 miles of range according to the automaker's EPA target.

There's a whole lot to talk about when it comes to the Polestar 2, and especially when discussing how it compares to the Tesla Model 3. As usual, Alex takes us for a narrated ride in the EV and goes into great detail about the car inside and out. In the end, he says it's the first car in the U.S. with the true potential to compete with Tesla. Whether or not that will actually happen is yet to be seen. Check out the full video for all Alex's solid insight.