In the latest episode, Autogefühl test drive the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1, which is kind of a halo concept for the brand, available in limited numbers.

As it's a driver's car, the most important insights are about how it drives and here is a major surprise, especially after the previous review of the Polestar 2, which received outstanding notes.

The car has tons of power and great acceleration, but at high speeds on a highway, it turned out to feel odd in some way. Autogefühl's Thomas Majchrzak noted that he "can't say that the driving dynamics wise, this is a good car". Driving dynamics is a little bit "doubtful".

Moreover, because of the stiff suspension and big wheels, on the city bumps it offers an F1-like of experience: "like a very wrongly built wooden roller coaster".

Inside, rattling and squeaking noises were heard, and overall, the Polestar 1 felt hand-built, but more in a bad way than in a good way. That's very disappointing and might discourage some from buying.

At least the styling is great and it feels unique, so there are some positives to the P1 as well. It could be a fun car for a while, particularly in BEV mode (more pleasant than hybrid mode), but that's all.

An interesting note is that the Polestar 1 seems to be more like a special Volvo than Polestar - the Polestar 2 at least is completely different, much better in many ways.

Gallery: Polestar 1

13 Photos

Polestar 1 specs: