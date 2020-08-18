We've been looking forward to this highly anticipated review. Our friend Ken Bokor (EV Revolution Show) finally got his hands on the all-new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo. To say he's enamored with the car would be an understatement, though we sure hope anyone who drives it would be impressed. C'mon, it's a Porsche and it's an EV. What more could you ask for?

Some may say they wish for a bit more range, but that's not the point here. Keep in mind that this is a 4-seat sports car that's best-suited for cruising and doing a bit of showing off. It has also proven that it can achieve much more range than the EPA estimates. We also have to assume that many Taycan owners are likely to have another car hanging around, so this may not be the "go-to" for cross-country road trips, although it's certainly doable.

Bokor only got to drive the Porsche EV for a few days since it's so sought-after as a test car for journalists. He says driving the Taycan is about the closest he may ever get to something like F1. Bokor sums up the Taycan with just a few words, though they're meant to have a whole lot of meaning: The Personification of Electrification. He says if electricity could take human form, it would be the Taycan.

Like most Taycan reviewers, Bokor can't say enough about the Taycan's acceleration and handling. While Porsche calls it "Turbo," it doesn't have an engine or a turbocharger. However, its launch control feature makes it feel as if turbo has kicked in. In addition, this Porsche handles incredibly well, which is to be expected of a Porsche. It features grippy tires, minimal body roll, precise steering, strong brakes, and just about everything else any car lover appreciates about a top-notch sports car, aside from the sound and stink.

Check out Bokor's entire video review above. Then, visit his channel for other excellent EV reviews. Finally, head down yonder and share some comments with us.