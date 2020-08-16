Kia Soul EV (e-Soul), in its top version, was recently tested by Autogefühl and received quite a solid rating for its overall good package.

In Europe, the Soul is sold only in an all-electric version with two battery/motor options (64 kWh/150 kW and 39.2 kWh/100 kW), shared with Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) and Hyundai Kona Electric.

The boxy Soul EV turns out to be very spacious, with lots of room in the rear, and a decent trunk. It's clearly designed for the function rather than form.

The current generation of Soul EV is equipped with an independent rear suspension (also well-tuned), which - according to Autogefühl - makes driving comfortable. It's quiet inside, thanks to solid noise insulation. Steering is precise and the 150 kW version proves to be quick and fast if needed, also on the highway.

Inside, it's intuitive and straightforward. Infotainment and navigation seem to be in the middle of the spectrum (there are better and worse solutions).

Hopefully, Kia will be able to increase the availability of the Soul EV in Europe, and finally introduce the latest generation also in North America, although we are aware that the Niro EV and Kona Electric might be prioritized for quite some time (because both are probably sold at a better margin).

Gallery: New Kia Soul EV Is Full Of Electric Soul: Photos & Videos

34 Photos

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)

lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output) Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by the EPA at 243 miles (391 km)

U.S. version was rated by the EPA at 243 miles (391 km) Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (liters, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



Standard battery pack