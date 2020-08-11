Even though individual car reviews are far more common than comparisons (because they are so much more difficult to set up), it’s actually comparos that yield the best information for prospective car buyers. Comparos also pair together vehicles that you may not have thought are cross-shopped, like the plug-in hybrid versions of the DS7 Crossback and Peugeot 508 wagon.

And while they may seem different, they actually address the same kind of buyer: a family type who wants an electrified ride that’s posh and practical. Both fit that bill, but the way they deliver on their promise is, as you’d imagine, quite different.

The 508 SW PHEV is a front-wheel drive wagon with 225 horsepower, up to 52 km (32 miles) pure-electric range and an interior that is one of the most futuristic looking of any car on the market. On the other hand, the DS7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4 300 is all-wheel drive, has 300 horsepower and it has a claimed electric range of 58 km (36 miles) WLTP.

So they both scratch essentially the same itch, but they’re actually very different automobiles. Both have their plus points and their negatives and if you want to learn what those are, kick back and watch this Autogefühl video that is over an hour long.