Polestar 1 is pitched as a kind of plug-in hybrid Aston Martin rival with a Scandinavian twist. It’s a big, quite heavy and technologically advanced two-door whose aim is to attempt to blend luxury, performance and efficiency into one very minimalist package.

The lucky few reviewers who have had a chance to drive it have come out of the experience quite surprised about just how good it is to drive. No, it’s not the most tactile and chuckable thing on four wheels, but for something weighing 2,350 kg / 5,180 pounds, it’s actually remarkably good.

Matt Farah of The Smoking Tire has the same opinion about the 1, after driving it on a canyon road in California for one of his usual One Takes. He praises the 600 horsepower two-door PHEV for its impeccable damping, precise steering, power and for offering a very unique driving experience.

Most of what he says about the car throughout his review is positive, however, at the end of the video, he points out that the Polestar brand name doesn’t sound quite right for a performance car. He argues that it brings to mind something entirely different than what Volvo was going for with its electrified performance division.