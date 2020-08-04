Practically all reviewers who have had a chance to try out the new Polestar 2 electric vehicle invariably end up comparing it to the Tesla Model 3. And even though the Model 3 is known as the most advanced vehicle in its size and price bracket, the new Polestar seems to be doing a very good job of matching it and even surpassing it in some areas.

Volvo’s all-electric performance offshoot, Polestar, seems to have really nailed it with the 2 - it’s a genuine comparable rival that might just be the car to sway buyers away from Tesla. What are the areas where it’s better than the Model 3?

Well, reviewers unanimously declare its interior better assembled with better materials quality. Then the driving experience is also said to be a bit more engaging, although this reviewer from What Car? doesn’t seem as convinced as others that the Polestar 2 driving experience trumps that offered by the Tesla.

He points out that even though you can have the Polestar 2 with a performance pack, it’s not really a match for the Tesla Model 3 Performance. It’s really more of a rival to lower grade Model 3 trims - he also suggests that it’s not worth paying for the Polestar’s performance pack because it’s expensive and doesn’t dramatically alter the car, so you’d be better off pocketing the difference.