He also points out that Tesla’s CEO has a big role to play in getting the word out and helping his brand gain notoriety.

Practically all reviewers who have had a chance to try out the new Polestar 2 electric vehicle invariably end up comparing it to the Tesla Model 3. And even though the Model 3 is known as the most advanced vehicle in its size and price bracket, the new Polestar seems to be doing a very good job of matching it and even surpassing it in some areas.

Volvo’s all-electric performance offshoot, Polestar, seems to have really nailed it with the 2 - it’s a genuine comparable rival that might just be the car to sway buyers away from Tesla. What are the areas where it’s better than the Model 3?

Other Polestar 2 reviews are along the same lines

Well, reviewers unanimously declare its interior better assembled with better materials quality. Then the driving experience is also said to be a bit more engaging, although this reviewer from What Car? doesn’t seem as convinced as others that the Polestar 2 driving experience trumps that offered by the Tesla.

He points out that even though you can have the Polestar 2 with a performance pack, it’s not really a match for the Tesla Model 3 Performance. It’s really more of a rival to lower grade Model 3 trims - he also suggests that it’s not worth paying for the Polestar’s performance pack because it’s expensive and doesn’t dramatically alter the car, so you’d be better off pocketing the difference.