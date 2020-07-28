If you’re intro retro Japanese gadgets then you can’t not want a Honda e, even without ever driving one; just the idea of one is enticing. Getting behind the wheel of one doesn’t ruin it, apparently, because it’s said to be a really rather enjoyable thing to drive and spend time in.

Honda said it worked really hard to make the retro-infused e a premium feeling package, in order to try to justify its fairly high acquisition price. According to Carfection’s Henry Catchpole, the Japanese automaker has indeed succeeded in this respect and also produced a vehicle that really grows on you.

Catchpole even says that it’s a bit of a shame that its quoted WLTP range is a modest 137 miles (220 km), because he reckons it’s the kind of car you’d actually enjoy driving outside of towns and cities (the environment for which it has been designed). And it has all the ingredients to be a fun little runabout: up to 152 horsepower, 315 Nm (232 pound-feet) of torque, a lot center of gravity and rear-wheel drive.

Based on this review, the only two things that will keep the Honda e from exploding in popularity will be its low range and the high price. In Germany it starts at just under €30,000 (with the local government subsidies factored in), while in the U.K. the base price is around £26,160 (with subsidies).