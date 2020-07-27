Editor's Note: (NSFW) The video above contains language that may not be suitable for work or around children.

Jamie Foxx is an American actor, comedian, singer, and songwriter. Interestingly, he has never driven a Tesla before, so his first time is in a Model 3 Performance. As you can clearly see, he has a great time driving the car, though he's very unaware of its features, how they work, etc. The video gives us a good idea of how any person may react the first time they get behind the wheel of a Tesla.

Foxx doesn't make any attempt to really review the car. Essentially, the entire video consists of a camera trained on Foxx while he pilots the car. He's his usual silly self, cussing, cracking jokes, and doing impressions (his impression of Dwayne "THE ROCK" Johnson will get your attention).

Videos like this are exactly the reason Tesla doesn't have to have an advertising budget or pay to market its cars. It's already production constrained. Tesla can't even make as many cars as people are ordering. This is especially true of the new Model Y, and the Model 3 as well, at least in some markets. Perhaps once it has more factories open across the globe, it will be a different story.

