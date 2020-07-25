Here are four major things that you need to know about the Peugeot e-208.

Electric is the new normal

Whereas some electric cars wear their green credentials like a shouty suit, the Peugeot e-208 floats under the radar with very little visual difference. In fact, the only markers you may spot are the ‘e’ badges on the body, Peugeot’s lion mascot in blue and the fact there’s a CCS charging port behind the fuel filler cap.

The 208 was designed from the beginning to be offered with petrol, diesel and electric motors and Peugeot predicts one in five sales will be electric. As such, there have been no packaging compromises - the boot space is the same, the passenger space is the same and although the electric version may carry an additional 300kgs of battery pack, the weight is both lower and more centralised.

Rapid charging for the win

There is so much that is resolved about the e 208 that you get the impression Peugeot has been making small electric cars for a long time. And it has - the Peugeot VLV, or Voiturette Legere de Ville, was built in 1941 as a way to side-step fuel restrictions during the war. That desire to innovate and to provide convenience is still apparent 80 years later. The e 208 features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery, giving a WLTP range of 211 miles. Enough, says Peugeot, for typical owners to get away with only one weekly charge. When you do charge, the car is capable of drawing electricity at a rate of 100kW which is a feature that some car companies simply wouldn’t offer, and others, including Porsche and Renault, would charge you extra for. It means that even the most basic of electric 208s can charge from zero to 80% capacity in just half an hour.

And for a bit more convenience, there’s a smartphone app that allows owners to pre-condition their car and initiate charging remotely, should you want to take advantage of any off-peak rates.

A hot hatch version is coming

We know we’re moving towards a performance car future where petrol simply can’t compete, so a new generation of battery-powered halo cars will need to fill the void and inspire a new wave of enthusiasts. Peugeot has been credited with creating the best hot hatch of all time, in the 205 GTI, so it has some strong form when it comes to making performance cars. While the GTI badge may be off the table for the time being, Peugeot has already proposed the e-208 Sport - a new performance car with new sensations for a zero emissions future. And that is something all hot hatch fans can get behind.