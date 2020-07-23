Our good friend Sean Mitchell first reviewed the Tesla Model Y back on 4/20/2020. Coincidence on the date? Who knows, but it's important to point out that Mitchell didn't buy the Y, though he believes it will eventually dominate the crossover market. In this recent video, he dives into the Model Y Performance and shares exactly why he comes to such a conclusion.

It has been an interesting ride for the Model Y thus far. It came to market right in the midst of what quickly became a global pandemic. Tesla hasn't released individual sales numbers for the Model Y, which makes some people assume it hasn't sold as well as the automaker had hoped. However, this is to be expected due to timing, factory closure, and other obstacles. The automaker also reduced the price of the crossover, which again signals potential demand issues.

With that said, Tesla still beat the odds for the last two quarters with car sales and financials. The Model Y was supposed to be Tesla's best-selling car ever. The Model 3 made a huge impact across the globe, and the Y is very similar, albeit more practical since its a crossover. In its recent earnings report and call, Tesla said there is actually more demand for the Model Y than it can even produce. If that's true, it should sell well into the future.

Mitchell calls the Model Y a massive improvement over the Model 3. He thinks it will sell exceptionally well and rival electric and gas-powered vehicles in the mainstream and luxury segments. It boasts the passenger capacity, cargo space, performance, and state-of-the-art technology that many buyers are seeking.

Let us know what you think about the future of the Tesla Model Y. Will it sell better than the Model 3. Will we soon be posting articles here about all the legacy vehicles the Model Y has outsold? Share your wisdom in the comment section below.