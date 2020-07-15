"This is the vehicle that BMW and Mercedes should have brought out five years ago."
The all-new Polestar 2 turns out to be a very compelling all-electric car, according to the latest in-depth review from Autogefühl, which tested one of the first production units of the car in Germany.
First of all, the Polestar 2 offers awesome driving dynamics, its fun to drive and "more agile than other midsize sedans". One of its closest competitors - Tesla Model 3 has more acceleration, but other than that, it might be more attractive for sporty driving enthusiasts.
The interior of the Polestar 2 is a modern, clean design with an outstanding, top-level Google-based infotainment system and great voice control. Overall, the car is very refined, with beautiful details, and high build quality.
There were basically not many complaints about the Polestar 2 so it might actually be quite a successful launch of the first major stand-alone product from the brand (aside from the highly limited Polestar 1).
Polestar 2 specs:
- Range target (EPA): 275 miles (442 km)
- 470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range
- 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)
- 150 kW fast charging capability
- Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m
- Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)
-
based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform
* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh