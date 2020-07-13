Lincoln gradually electrifies its lineup and after the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid (a cousin of the European Ford Explorer PHEV), in Summer 2020 it intends to introduce a plug-in hybrid Corsair.

The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is a compact luxury crossover/SUV, unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

It will have an all-electric range of around 25 miles (40 km) EPA and all-wheel-drive with an independent rear electric motor (no mechanical link). The target price of the PHEV will be around $50,000.

With Aviator Grand Touring and Corsair Grand Touring, Lincoln will have two plug-in hybrids, but unfortunately, the all-electric project on Rivian’s skateboard platform was canceled.

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring specs (target):

expected 25 miles (40 km) of all-electric EPA range

battery capacity undisclosed

all-wheel drive

system output of 266 hp (198 kW) peak

a specially engineered 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine, a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and PowerSplit electric continuously variable transmission, plus a second electric motor for rear axle

Gallery: Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring