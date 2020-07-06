Interested in the Fiat 500e? If so, then here's everything you need to know.

With only three updates in the car’s 63-year history, the Fiat 500 isn’t so much a car for a generation, but a car for an era. Here are seven things you need to know about the all-new cinquecento...

***Editor's Note: This information and video present us with a European take on the electric 500, as such, not all information pertains to the U.S.



The Fiat 500 is an Italian city car that has oozed style and chic for six decades, and that doesn’t look set to change anytime soon. The car has received a complete overhaul for 2020, and despite there being plenty of characterful small cars on sale to compete, such as the MINI Electric and Honda e, the 500 still wins the best dressed competition with just the right amount of retro charm.



There’s a sense of continuity to the 500’s silhouette, which has subtly evolved over the years to now provide something that is premium and contemporary, with complex LED headlamps split across the clamshell bonnet, flush-fit door handles and a redesigned front grille to improve aerodynamics.



It's Electric Only

FIAT has previously experimented with mild hybrid technology and even sold electric versions of the 500 to certain states in America, but this time round, the company is going all-in on electrification.



Fiat is investing €700 million into EV development, including a new production line at its headquarters in Mirafiori.



Thanks to a new electric platform, the 500 is both 6cm wider and longer than its predecessor, providing some more cabin space while maintaining the same luggage capacity. A 42kWh battery is tucked under the floor, connected to a single, 117bhp electric motor for a 0-62mph time of 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 93mph.



The interior is awesome



Previous cabins of the Fiat 500 may have been charming, but they’ve also had plenty of scratchy plastics and questionable ergonomics.



The latest version looks set to be a significant upgrade, thanks in part to a selection of new eco friendly materials, including seat fabric that’s been woven from plastics reclaimed from the sea.



There’s also a new two-spoke steering wheel, a huge infotainment screen and plenty of big car technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane control, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning and 360-degree parking sensors.

