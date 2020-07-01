What can we learn by comparing details about the upcoming, completely redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 to the upcoming, brand-new Tesla Cybertruck? Whether or not you agree that these two are worthy of comparison or you think it may be too early to introduce such a comparison, there are always valuable takeaways from such research.

YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt is a comparison guru. He has made a reputation comparing vehicles to one another, either in terms of their cost of ownership, or just in general. We appreciate these comparisons since they help provide perspective for car shoppers. Sure, they can be missing information or based on some estimates and/or assumptions, but this doesn’t take away their value.

People compare things that they aren’t familiar with to things that they are. One of the best ways to explain something to someone is to compare it to something they know and understand. There are probably few people on the planet who aren’t familiar with the Ford F-150. It’s the best-selling truck in the U.S., and its platform is one of the best-selling of all time. While it’s almost certain that fewer people across the globe are familiar with the Tesla electric pickup truck, it has made waves and generated buzz more than any other Tesla vehicle to date.

The Ford F-150 has always been powered by gasoline. However, the 2021 model will be available with right powertrain options, including electrified options of some type.

Tesla's entire lineup is (and always has been) 100% electric. So, precisely how do we even begin to compare these future rivals? Check out Cleanerwatt's video above for all the interesting details.