The Kilowatts has a Tesla Model Y Performance and a Tesla Model 3 Performance. They put the two cars side by side and test their overall performance. More specifically, they dive into acceleration, handling, and range.

Some people may tell you it's hard to decide which Tesla vehicle is best for you. However, it can really be quite simple. The automaker only offers four products: The Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. That's two sedans and two crossovers, one relatively inexpensive option, and three pricier choices. Do you need a car or an SUV? How much are you willing to spend? Answering these questions should seal the deal.

Today, the decision most Tesla shoppers are likely trying to make is whether to buy a Model 3 or a Model Y. Since the Model Y is a crossover, it has more passenger and cargo space, but the Model 3 sedan delivers better overall performance. Are the differences marginal? If so, then it really comes down to price.

The Model 3 and Model Y are both roomy and both solid performers. However, the cheapest Model 3 starts at $35,000 (or $37,990 for the option available on Tesla's website). The Model Y currently has a starting price of $52,990. If money is tight, your decision should already be made based on pricing.

If we look specifically at the Performance versions of these Teslas, the playing field is much more level. The Model 3 Performance starts at $54,990, while the Model Y Performance carries a starting price of $60,990. Rather than the $15,000 to $18,000 difference for the cheapest current models, we're only looking at $6,000 here.

The Model 3 Performance has 299 miles of range and a 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph time. The Model Y Performance has 315 miles of range and a 3.5-second time. As you can see, the numbers are very similar.

