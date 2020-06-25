Andy Pilgrim has a lot of racing experience under his belt, including several 24 Hours Of Le Mans races, and he’s also raced in the GT World Challenge America and NASCAR. He therefore sounds like a hard customer to please, when it comes to how sports cars handle and feel, so his take on the most powerful version of the Porsche Taycan, the Turbo S, is relevant and insightful.

He drives the Taycan Turbo S around NCM Motorsports Park in Kentucky for Automobile Magazine, and he really pushes it hard into corners. Most of the time it rotates nicely, but it does also occasionally exhibit understeer. He also almost reaches the car’s to speed of 260 km/h (161 mph) and does a naught to sixty test, which the car manages to complete in 2.45 seconds; it also does the standing quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at a speed of 214 km/h (133 mph).

Pilgrim seems quite impressed by how well the Taycan blends its immense grip and traction with great body control and its best lap time around the track is 2:15.32 which places it between the Ford Mustang GT350 and the Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE. He does mention that with even stickier tires than what the Taycan had on, it would probably be quicker still.