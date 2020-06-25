Has the top tier Taycan Turbo S got what it takes to win over a pro racer?

Andy Pilgrim has a lot of racing experience under his belt, including several 24 Hours Of Le Mans races, and he’s also raced in the GT World Challenge America and NASCAR. He therefore sounds like a hard customer to please, when it comes to how sports cars handle and feel, so his take on the most powerful version of the Porsche Taycan, the Turbo S, is relevant and insightful.

See also

video porsche taycan top speed pov Porsche Taycan Turbo S Autobahn Top Speed Point-Of-View Video
porsche taycan positive review canada Canadian Review Sings Porsche Taycan Turbo S Praises
video porsche taycan turbo s range test Porsche Taycan Turbo S Range Test: 62 MPH, 21-Inch Wheels, Summer Tires
video porsche taycan turbo s vs bmw m8 Watch Twisty Track Battle: Porsche Taycan Turbo S Vs BMW M8 Gran Coupe

He drives the Taycan Turbo S around NCM Motorsports Park in Kentucky for Automobile Magazine, and he really pushes it hard into corners. Most of the time it rotates nicely, but it does also occasionally exhibit understeer. He also almost reaches the car’s to speed of 260 km/h (161 mph) and does a naught to sixty test, which the car manages to complete in 2.45 seconds; it also does the standing quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at a speed of 214 km/h (133 mph).

Pilgrim seems quite impressed by how well the Taycan blends its immense grip and traction with great body control and its best lap time around the track is 2:15.32 which places it between the Ford Mustang GT350 and the Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE. He does mention that with even stickier tires than what the Taycan had on, it would probably be quicker still.