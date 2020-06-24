Mazda MX-30 is one of the new electric cars for the European market and according to Autogefühl, it turned out to be quite a compelling one.

The styling of the MX-30 is interesting, conventional but modern, with quirky rear doors that open in the opposite direction (like in the BMW i3).

A strong point of the car is the delightful interior. Because it's not a big car, there is not much legroom for adults in the rear.

According to Autogefühl's Thomas Majchrzak, the driving experience is definitely positive, as the MX-30 is fun, agile, silent, with decent acceleration at low speeds and a good suspension. A nice thing to have is also multiple regenerative braking modes.

The Mazda MX-30 is not a car for everyone. It has a 35.5 kWh battery so the WLTP range is only 200 km (124 miles). That, combined with DC fast charging at up to 50 kW, does not make MX-30 an EV for long-distance travel. The acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds also means that it's not a super quick car.

Mazda probably targets those who are already interested in the brand, its style and premium interior. With prices starting at around €33,490 ($36,800) for cars already well equipped, there should be no problem to sell the volume that Mazda needs to stay compliant with stricter emission requirements in the EU.

