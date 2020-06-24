Mazda MX-30 is a surprisingly good EV, although the range might be a deal-breaker.
Mazda MX-30 is one of the new electric cars for the European market and according to Autogefühl, it turned out to be quite a compelling one.
The styling of the MX-30 is interesting, conventional but modern, with quirky rear doors that open in the opposite direction (like in the BMW i3).
A strong point of the car is the delightful interior. Because it's not a big car, there is not much legroom for adults in the rear.
According to Autogefühl's Thomas Majchrzak, the driving experience is definitely positive, as the MX-30 is fun, agile, silent, with decent acceleration at low speeds and a good suspension. A nice thing to have is also multiple regenerative braking modes.
The Mazda MX-30 is not a car for everyone. It has a 35.5 kWh battery so the WLTP range is only 200 km (124 miles). That, combined with DC fast charging at up to 50 kW, does not make MX-30 an EV for long-distance travel. The acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds also means that it's not a super quick car.
Mazda probably targets those who are already interested in the brand, its style and premium interior. With prices starting at around €33,490 ($36,800) for cars already well equipped, there should be no problem to sell the volume that Mazda needs to stay compliant with stricter emission requirements in the EU.
Gallery: 2020 Mazda MX-30
Gallery: Mazda MX-30 First Drive
Mazda MX-30 specs:
- 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range
- energy consumption of 19 kWh/100 km (62 miles) WLTP
- 35.5 kWh battery pack (prismatic cells, total nominal voltage of 355 V)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- front-wheel drive (e-SKYACTIV powertrain)
- AC synchronous motor: 107 kW (145 PS) and 271 Nm
- AC charging using 6.6 kW on-board charger
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) by 80% in 40 minutes (up to 50 kW)
- Overall length × overall width × overall height: 4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm
Wheelbase 2,655mm
- curb weight of 1,720–1,750 out of total 2,119 kg permissible