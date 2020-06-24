We found this interesting Tesla Cybertruck and Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie comparison video and thought the InsideEVs community would appreciate it. The video is made by the Cybertruck Truck Guy YouTube channel, which we've referenced before because the host really knows his pickup trucks.

The channel's host is a self-proclaimed "truck guy" and lives in the middle of, as he calls it "Truckland", in the midwest US. He started the channel to explain the Cybertruck from the perspective from a real truck-lovin' American, and believes the Cybertruck will not only be embraced by electric vehicle enthusiasts but also hundreds of thousands of existing pickup truck lovers.

The host first explains why he choose the very specific Ram model to configure, because in that trim the Ram is most comparable to the single-motor Cybertruck. He then configures the vehicle to get it to have as many features that the Cybertruck will come with as standard equipment. He notes that the standard features in the Cybertruck like Autopilot advanced safety features and the bed cover are optional on conventional trucks and can add another $5,000 to their cost.

After configuring the vehicle to match a base Cybertruck as best as possible, he then estimates the fuel costs and depreciation of both vehicles over seven years of ownership. Even without factoring in the maintenance costs, in which the Cybertruck would also have a huge advantage, the Cybertruck comes out way ahead in the overall total cost of ownership.

So take a look at the video and let us know what you think. Do you agree with logic for configuring the Ram the way he did? How about his final numbers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.