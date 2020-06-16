The Audi e-tron Sportback is the more rakish body style available for those for whom the regular e-tron looks too ordinary. And just like the regular e-tron, it has a great interior, plenty of tech and specs to match its striking look.

Now be prepared to learn everything you may have wanted to know (and a little bit extra), courtesy of this lengthy in-depth review that leaves nothing to the imagination. Autogefuhl takes its time to review cars, as usual, and since this is a hot new electric crossover, it dedicated extra time and attention to see what it’s all about.

As a reminder, the e-tron Sportback was recently rated by the EPA and achieved a range rating of 218 miles (351 km) on a single charge. This, as usual is far more conservative than the WLTP range estimate, according to which the vehicle can travel up to 277 miles (446 km) with its 95 kWh battery pack fully charged.

It’s also pretty nippy off the line, although it’s by no means a particularly fast vehicle. Audi quotes as being able to sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.7 seconds (with boost mode activated) and it tops out at 200 km/h (124 mph).

But it makes up for its not stellar performance by looking really good, especially inside where Audi is a leader in terms of design and quality, and it’s also quite a unique sight on the road, since Audi doesn’t really make any other big coupe-like SUVs - this e-tron Sportback will get noticed.