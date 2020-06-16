Mazda is on the verge of launching its first proper EV, the MX-30, and there is certainly plenty to like about the model, even before any motoring journalists have had a chance to get behind the wheel and review it. Before that happens, though, Mazda has gone ahead and done its own review, and as you would expect, it had only good things to say about it.

One thing we can certainly state is the fact that the MX-30 is a nice looking small crossover, with a sporty twist to its design. It’s still undeniably a Mazda high rider, but at the same time it has a distinctive shape to set it apart from the rest of the (non-electrified) range.

At the same time, it’s not overstyled or too outlandish looking, and with the premium-eqsue and restrained interior, it makes a great visual impression. Mazda also has a great track record of making cars fun and enjoyable to drive, and we expect the MX-30 will be no different in this regard.

What’s less exciting about the MX-30 is its relatively small 35.5 kWh battery pack (whose usable capacity is 32 kWh) that bestows it with a maximum WLTP claimed range of 200 km (124 miles). On top of this, its relatively weedy 140 horsepower (105 kW) peak power output and naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 9 seconds suggest it’s not going to be particularly brisk - that’s roughly the same pace as a 2-liter gasoline engine, which in itself is not that impressive.

Gallery: 2020 Mazda MX-30

49 Photos

We’re still eagerly awaiting the MX-30, because there is a lot to like about it, but we suspect that once actual unbiased reviewers start road testing it, they will have a far more balanced opinion about it. Until then, do check out all the fresh videos in this article, including the additional ones posted below.