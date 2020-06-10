Toyota RAV4 Prime sounds like the perfect compact family SUV on paper: it looks great, is roomy and comfortable and thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain, it is both quick and efficient. It even has a decent pure-electric range of 59 miles (95 km) on a single charge of its 18.1 kWh battery pack, according to the WLTP test cycle; the EPA rates it at a more conservative 39 miles (62 km).

What’s even more impressive is its peak power output of 302 horsepower (306 PS / 225 kW) achieved by combining the outputs of a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder with two electric motors. And it has the claimed acceleration figure to sixty to match its power figure - Toyota says it does the benchmark sprint from naught in just 5.7 seconds, making it the second fastest model it sells, after the Supra.

Being a PHEV, efficiency is a key selling point, and Toyota estimates it should return 90 MPGe, although this is only achievable if you regularly charge the vehicle (as is the case with most plug-in hybrids of this type). But what is it actually like to drive and be in?

Well, we found what are probably the first two reviews dedicated to the RAV4 Prime and we added them here. Alex on Autos posted the first one, but it seems it’s going to be split into multiple parts (so far only part one has been released), while TFL Car has a more complete review up on its channel. Neither of the videos contains driving impressions since those are currently under embargo.