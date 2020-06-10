Our colleague and video producer Kyle Conner had another busy week, with the 'Pike's Peak' Model 3, some road trips, a few first-gen Model S sedans, and the list goes on and on. As you'll see in this video, he had a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime (plug-in hybrid) out on the road trip. His visit happened to put the car alongside Ferrari's daily driver, the Portofino.

While this is not really a Prime versus Portofino comparison, it's interesting that the two cars are so similar, despite their different exteriors. Conner points out the differences, suggesting that the Prime is a much better car for the money (a Prius plug-in hybrid owner, who also owns a Ferrari, told Conner the Toyota is the better car). C'mon, it has more headlamp bulbs, a neat little shark fin antenna up top, and plenty of cup holders and USB ports. Not to mention it's incredibly efficient.

Okay, we digress. Everyone needs a little comedy in these uncertain times. This is especially true if you can use it to educate people while making them chuckle. The video's intent is to provide useful information about the Toyota Prius Prime, especially as the all-new RAV4 Prime is coming to market soon. Toyota's Primes are as close as you're going to get to an all-electric Toyota, at least for now.

Is the Prius Prime a good car for the money? What does its feature set look like? Will it wow you with its performance? How many miles of range should you expect on electricity alone?

Conner takes the Prime out on the track for a little fun. We've certainly never seen this before from this Toyota. He also walks through its design and features before heading out on the road for a real-world range test.

So, is the Prime better than the Portofino? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.