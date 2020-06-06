Europeans have really taken a liking to the Tesla Model 3, thanks to its blend of good looks, advanced tech and excellent performance. The United Kingdom is no exception and there the Model 3 was the single best selling car in April (and May) of this year, to give you an idea of how much the Brits like it (and how much the coronavirus affected sales of regular cars).

Rory Reid of AutoTrader (formerly of Top Gear) has a balanced opinion on the Model 3. On one hand, he loves it for the many things it does brilliantly well, while on the other hand, he can’t help but notice some areas that could be changed or improved.

His review of the smallest Tesla mentions all you really need to know about the car, and while most of the video talks about the car’s many positive points, Rory takes time to point out areas where it could be improved. For instance, he seems torn on the fact that pretty much all functions can only be accessed via the central touchscreen.

This is good once you get used to it, but at the same time he argues some functions could still be better served by a physical button that you don’t have to navigate menus to get to. He mentions opening glove box and the front trunk, but it probably applies to other functions as well.

He really praises the Model 3 (his tester was the Performance model) for its blend of blistering acceleration and remarkably capable handling. In fact, whereas other reviewers were less inclined to praise the car for how fun it is to drive, Rory goes all out to say he really finds the driving experience really enjoyable.